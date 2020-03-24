Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.39. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,545 shares of company stock worth $319,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

