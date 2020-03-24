Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.64.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 15,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,790,446.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,110,831 shares of company stock valued at $792,168.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

