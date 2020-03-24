Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Trading Down 9.2%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.48, approximately 48,199,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,912,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.