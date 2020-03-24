Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Buys £3,300 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) insider Rhona Driggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,300 ($4,340.96).

Shares of Empresaria Group stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. Empresaria Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.11 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

