Ellington Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.