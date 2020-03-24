Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SPTN stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $546.32 million, a PE ratio of 101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

