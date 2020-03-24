Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

