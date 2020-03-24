Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $196,000 Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

