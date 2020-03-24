Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

