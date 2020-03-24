Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 221,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

CPB opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

