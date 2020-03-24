Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

PRQR stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

