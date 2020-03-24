Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. OptiNose Inc has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

