Ellington Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Retail Value by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Retail Value by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 59.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.49. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

