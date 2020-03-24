Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $207,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99 and a beta of 0.69. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

