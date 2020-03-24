Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $150,000 in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $162,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

