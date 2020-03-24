Ellington Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,100 Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 20.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

