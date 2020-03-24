Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.