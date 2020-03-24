Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $101,403,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.