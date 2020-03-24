Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

SATS stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.88. Echostar has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

