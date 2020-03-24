Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, 4,557,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,313,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

