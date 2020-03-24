Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 2,151,904 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 590,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

