Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Down 10.6%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) dropped 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 1,383,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 571,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

