Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of EMN opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.