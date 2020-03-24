Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) vs. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NYSE:MCEP) Head to Head Analysis

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 0.38% 7.98% 6.16% Mid-Con Energy Partners -2.99% -2.81% -0.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Earthstone Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.07, suggesting a potential upside of 248.93%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.59 $720,000.00 $0.92 1.89 Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.05 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

