e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.