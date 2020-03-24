Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

