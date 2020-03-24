Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,290 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

