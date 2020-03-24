Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $409,000 Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $359,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

