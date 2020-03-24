Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

