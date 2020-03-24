Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.