Duncan Baxter Purchases 85,715 Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Stock

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider Duncan Baxter acquired 85,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,857.40 ($40,591.16).

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 36.34 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.60. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81). The stock has a market cap of $155.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

