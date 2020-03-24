Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.68.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 129,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.