Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.38 ($35.33).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. Duerr has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.82.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

