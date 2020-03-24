Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

