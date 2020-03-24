Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.35 million and a P/E ratio of -39.16. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $33,128,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.