Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €28.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €11.16 ($12.98) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $689.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.24 and a 200-day moving average of €24.72.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

