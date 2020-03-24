Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

