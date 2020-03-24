Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Danone stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

