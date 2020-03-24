DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSEEY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 9.00%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

