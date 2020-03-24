Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.82 ($53.28).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €23.01 ($26.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.50. Daimler has a 12-month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.