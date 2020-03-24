DA Davidson Weighs in on Luther Burbank Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $422.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

