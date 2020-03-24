D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.