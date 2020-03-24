Curtiss-Wright Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.