Cue Biopharma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

