Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.