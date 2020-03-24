Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,352 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $228.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average of $290.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.