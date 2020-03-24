Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,192 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

