Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hologic by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

