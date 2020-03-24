Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

