Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 464.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.